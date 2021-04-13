CVS Health halts Johnson & Johnson vaccines, debates how to handle scheduled appointments

CVS Health said Tuesday it has paused all Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccines at its stores and is deciding how to handle customers who have scheduled appointments.

The drugstore chain is one of many retailers across the country that have played a crucial role in administering the shots to Americans. Now, those grocers and pharmacies must figure out how to proceed after the Food and Drug Administration asked states to temporarily halt distribution after six women in the U.S. developed a rare blood-clotting disorder.