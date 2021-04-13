CVS Health halts Johnson & Johnson vaccines, debates how to handle scheduled appointments

- CVS Health has paused Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines and is deciding how to handle customers' scheduled appointments.
- The Food and Drug Administration asked states to temporarily halt distribution of the J&J vaccines on Tuesday morning after six women in the U.S. developed a rare blood-clotting disorder.
- Drugstores and grocers are playing a crucial role in the administration of Covid vaccines from various suppliers.
CVS Health said Tuesday it has paused all Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccines at its stores and is deciding how to handle customers who have scheduled appointments.
The drugstore chain is one of many retailers across the country that have played a crucial role in administering the shots to Americans. Now, those grocers and pharmacies must figure out how to proceed after the Food and Drug Administration asked states to temporarily halt distribution after six women in the U.S. developed a rare blood-clotting disorder.
CVS is offering Covid vaccines in about 2,000 stores across 49 states. In an email, company spokesman Mike DeAngelis declined to say how many of those stores use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and how many administer vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.
