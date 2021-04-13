Major League Soccer lands a top corporate sponsorship with Procter & Gamble

Eddie Segura #4 of Los Angeles FC defends against Sergio Santos #17 of Philadelphia Union during the MLS match at the Banc of California Stadium on March 8, 2020 in Los Angeles.

Major League Soccer announced Tuesday a big corporate sponsorship deal with Procter & Gamble, a move that could help the league recover some of its Covid-19 losses.

P&G will sponsor some top soccer events as part of the five-year deal. These events include the MLS All-Star Game, the Mexican National Team's U.S. Tour and the Leagues Cup.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but according to someone familiar with MLS partnerships, the agreement is believed to be worth $80 million to $100 million. The source agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity because the deal's financial terms have not been made public.

P&G will use MLS intellectual property on product brands such as Gillette, Old Spice and Crest to promote the league. MLS Deputy Commissioner Gary Stevenson called partnership "symbiotic."

"Those brands serve the broadest group of consumers in our country," Stevenson told CNBC on Monday. "If we execute the way we both want to execute, we are helping raise awareness for their brand with our audience, and they are helping raise awareness for our brand as well."

Soccer's popularity is rising among younger sports fans in the U.S. With P&G's activation, the company aligns with MLS to serve an emerging fan base.

"The sport of soccer is the sport for the new North American. It crosses a really valuable audience and it's multigenerational," Stevenson said. Referring to P&G, he added: "Their strength in the market and ability to communicate with so many consumers is valuable to us."