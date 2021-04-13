Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Johnson & Johnson, Delta Air Lines and more

A traveler wearing a face mask is seen at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, Feb. 2, 2021.

Here are the stocks making notable moves on Tuesday.

Johnson & Johnson — Shares of the drugmaker fell about 2.4% after the Food and Drug Administration said it is asking states to pause administering J&J's Covid-19 vaccine after six people in the U.S. developed a rare disorder involving blood clots. Moderna shares gained more than 7% on the news.

Altimeter Growth — Shares of Altimeter dipped 3.5% despite news that Southeast Asia's ride-hailing giant Grab is going public via a SPAC merger with the firm. The deal is valued at nearly $40 billion. Grab says it intends to list on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol "GRAB" following the deal's completion.

Delta Air Lines, Carnival Corp — Travel stocks fell slightly on Tuesday following the recommended pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Shares of Delta and United Air Lines shed about 2.4% and 1%, respectively, while cruise stock Carnival slipped about 0.7%.

NortonLifeLock — NortonLifeLock's share price fell 3.4% after Bank of America initiated coverage on the stock at underperform and set a price target of $19, 14% below where it closed on Monday. The brokerage wrote: "... Once we isolate M&A impact, core Symantec (58% of revenues) is not growing, which is a reflection on weak consumer channels the company will have to improve."

Tesla — Shares of the electric vehicle company bounced 5.3% on Tuesday, making it one of the best performers in the S&P 500 in midday trading. Tesla has now gained more than 10% since the end of March.

Boeing — The aerospace company's shares rose 0.7% on Tuesday after Boeing reported its second-straight month of net-positive aircraft sales. Goldman Sachs also named the company a top pick ahead of earnings.

