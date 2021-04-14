Investors put more money into U.S. stocks than China's as interest comes 'roaring back'

Jason Lee | Reuters

BEIJING — Investors are putting billions of dollars more into U.S. stock funds than Chinese ones, according to data from fund research firm EPFR Global. "The baton seems to be getting handed over," said Cameron Brandt, director of research at EPFR, in an interview Friday. "A lot of investors think the short term play is the U.S., where the stimulus is ramping up, versus China, where there are signals a more prudent take will be taken, especially in the second half of the year." U.S. stocks plunged in March 2020 as worries about the coronavirus pandemic's impact on economic growth gripped the markets. By that time, China was on its way to controlling the domestic spread of the virus and the economy returned to growth in the second quarter. Now, roughly a year out, global investors are reassessing their outlook on both countries.

Interest in U.S., China funds jump

But in a global context, U.S. and China stock funds are the two regions that have attracted the most inflows from international investors over the past two quarters, Brandt said. "Both fund groups have seen a significant jump in interest since the middle of last year," he said. "China funds got the initial jump but U.S. came roaring back."

Net cumulative flows to U.S. stock funds since the beginning of 2020 were negative until November, according to EPFR data. The flows turned positive in the weeks following the U.S. presidential election, and reached $170 billion in the week ended April 7. In contrast, Chinese stock funds saw net positive cumulative flows for much of last year that exceeded U.S. levels — until December. Net cumulative flows to Chinese stock funds as of the week ended April 7 were just $29.78 billion, according to EPFR. The data company is a subsidiary of Informa Financial Intelligence and claims to tracks over 100,100 investment funds worldwide with more than $34 trillion in total assets.

It's not over for China inflows