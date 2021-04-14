What to watch today: Stocks set to rise after S&P 500 closed at another record

Nasdaq gave Coinbase Global (COIN) a reference price of $250 per share ahead of Wednesday's planned direct listing. That would value the cryptocurrency exchange at about $65 billion, nearly eight times its $8 billion valuation in its last private fundraising round in 2018. Bitcoin has been surging in recent sessions, ahead of the Coinbase debut. (CNBC)



* Coinbase is unlike any market debut Wall Street has ever seen (CNBC)

* Cramer calls Coinbase the 'real deal,' but warns of a bumpy ride for stock (CNBC)



Early Wednesday, bitcoin hit new heights near $65,000. The world's biggest cryptocurrecy has more than doubled this year. (CNBC)



* What Coinbase listing means for price of bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies (CNBC)

* Coinbase debut is a ‘watershed’ for crypto but not without risk (CNBC)

The CDC is set to convene a meeting of an advisory panel Wednesday to further review the six cases of rare but severe blood-clotting issues that lead federal regulators to recommend pausing Johnson & Johnson's one-shot Covid vaccine. All six cases occurred in women ages 18 to 48, One of the women died. Another one is in critical condition. (CNBC)

Moderna (MRNA), citing updated trial data, said its two-shot Covid-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective at protecting against Covid and more than 95% effective against severe disease up to six months after the second dose. Earlier this month, Pfizer (PFE) said its vaccine, which uses technology similar to Moderna's, was around 91% over the same period. (CNBC)

Prosecutors expect to decide Wednesday whether to charge a white former police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb, sparking nights of protests and raising tensions while the nearby murder trial of the ex-officer charged with killing George Floyd continues. (AP)



* Defense expert says ex-officer was justified in pinning Floyd to pavement (AP)

President Joe Biden is expected to announce Wednesday a withdrawal all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, two decades since the terrorist attacks on America coordinated from that country. A senior administration official called the September date an absolute deadline that won't be affected by security conditions in Afghanistan. (AP)

A blistering internal report by the U.S. Capitol Police describes a multitude of missteps that left the force unprepared for the Jan. 6 insurrection by then-President Donald Trump's supporters. The report also describes conversations between officials as they disagreed on whether National Guard forces were necessary as back up. (AP)