India's second wave of Covid shows no signs of slowing as country reports over 200,000 new cases

India's second wave of coronavirus infection shows no signs of slowing down.

The South Asian country reported more than 200,000 new cases and more than 1,000 deaths over a 24-hour period on Thursday, according to health ministry data. Most of the new infections are being reported in a handful of states, including the western state of Maharashtra, which is home to India's financial capital Mumbai.

Government data also suggests that more states are showing an upward trajectory in reported cases, which have been rising since February. The death rate is also increasing as hospitals face pressure over supplies, including the number of beds available. For example, a doctor's association in the state of Gujarat has reportedly asked the government to ensure 100% oxygen supply for hospitals treating Covid-19 patients.

India still has a relatively high recovery rate.

Since the beginning of April, India has reported more than 1.9 million new cases and over 10,600 deaths, per CNBC's calculations of health ministry data. Between April 1 and April 7, India reported more than 652,000 cases. That number has nearly doubled in the eight days since.

Earlier this week, India overtook Brazil to become the second worst-infected country behind the United States, just months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly declared victory over Covid-19.