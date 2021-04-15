Trump campaign chief Manafort's associate Kilimnik gave Russia 2016 election strategy, polling, U.S. says

Konstantin Kilimnik, as he appears on an FBI poster. Source: FBI

A longtime associate of former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign chief Paul Manafort gave Russian intelligence agencies "sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy" during the election that year, the U.S. Treasury Department said Thursday. Manafort's associate, Konstantin Kilimnik, "also sought to promote the narrative that Ukraine, not Russia, had interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election," the Treasury Department said as the Biden administration announced new sanctions on Russia, Kilimnik and others. Those sanctions relate in part to Russia's alleged effort to affect the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort arrives for arraignment on a third superseding indictment against him by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on charges of witness tampering, at U.S. District Court in Washington, June 15, 2018. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters