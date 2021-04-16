Stocks in Japan set to rise after Dow soars to record close overnight; China's first quarter GDP print ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set to rise at the Friday open following a record close for the Dow Jones Industrial Average overnight on Wall Street.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,800 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,760. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,642.69.

Australian stocks looked poised to see an opening dip, with the SPI futures contract at 7,051 as compared with the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,058.60.

Investors will watch markets in India on Friday as the Covid situation in the country remains severe, with data released Thursday showing daily virus infections crossing the 200,000 mark.

A slew of Chinese economic data — including the country's first quarter gross domestic product and industrial production for March — is also expected to be out at around 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Friday.