What to watch today: Dow set to rise after closing above 34,000 for first time ever

Sunrun (RUN): Shares of the residential solar company jumped 3% after Simmons Energy upgraded the stock to an "overweight" rating. In a note to clients, the firm said the company has a strong growth story ahead, and that the recent weakness presents an attractive buying opportunity. Cisco (CSCO): Cisco shares rose 1.1% in premarket trading Friday after Wolfe Research upgraded the equity to "outperform." Analyst Jeff Kvaal wrote that "Strong IT spending should prove a tailwind to Cisco estimates" through fiscal year 2022 and said shares should climb to $63, representing a 22% upside from Thursday's close. Comcast (CMCSA): Shares of Comcast rose 1.2% before the opening bell after Raymond James upgraded the stock to an "outperform" rating and told clients it expects strong first-quarter earnings results from the media giant. "We believe there is future NBCU upside from HSD strength, Peacock sub growth, improved theatrical revenue, and phased theme park reopenings," wrote analyst Frank Louthan. Simon Property Group (SPG): Shares of the real estate company rose in premarket trading after Jefferies upgraded the stock to "buy" from "hold." The Wall Street firm said "retailer investments, pent-up consumer demand, and lower bad debt are positive catalysts" for the mall owner. United Airlines (UAL): Shares of the United Airlines popped in premarket trading following an upgrade to "buy" from "hold" from Argus. The Wall Street firm said it likes the airline's plans to limit capacity, reduce structural costs by $2 billion, and restore margins to pre-pandemic levels.

