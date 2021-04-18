$10,000? $50,000? What different amounts of student loan forgiveness would mean for borrowers

The government's stimulus response to the pandemic may accelerate the trend of companies offering student loan assistance as a benefit.

Phyllis Wintter has had student debt for more than 30 years. At 67, she still owes around $48,000.

Now she hopes that change could be coming, and that President Joe Biden will forgive her loans.

"It would be great if we could die free of this debt," said Wintter, who lives in Georgia.

But, she added, "$10,000 wouldn't do it. I'd still have $38,000, and I can't afford that."

The odds of student debt forgiveness becoming a reality have never been greater. President Joe Biden said on the campaign trail that he's in support of cancelling $10,000 per borrower, and now he's asked his education secretary to prepare a report on his legal authority to wipe out as much as $50,000 for all.

Yet even among those in support of cancelling education debt, there are disagreements, particularly over how big the relief should be and who should get it. For example, some have floated the idea of forgiving the loans of essential workers or only low-income Americans.

Higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz recently put a report together, comparing some of these different forgiveness plans and their potential impacts.

Below are some of them.