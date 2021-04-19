Stock futures are flat ahead of major corporate earnings

U.S. stock futures were flat in overnight trading on Monday as investors prepare for the next batch of corporate earnings.

Dow futures rose 35 points. S&P 500 futures gained 0.04% and Nasdaq 100 futures were flat.

The major averages fell on Monday, dragged down by overall weakness in the technology sector. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 120 points, dragged down by a more than 1.5% drop in Intel's stock.

The S&P 500 dropped more than 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Composite was the relative underperformer, dipping nearly 1% as Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft all closed lower. Tesla dipped more than 3% as bitcoin — which makes up some of Tesla's balance sheet— tanked over the weekend after hitting an all-time high of $64,841 Wednesday morning, according to data from Coin Metrics.

The small-cap benchmark Russell 2000 dropped 1.4% on Monday.

"Real Estate and Health Care had another good day to start the week building on outperformance last week and technology stocks pulled back today after a strong start to April," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at the Leuthold Group. "The US Dollar's recent decline this month accelerated today pushing commodity prices higher, keeping energy stocks among today's leaders."

The first-quarter earnings season got off to a strong start last week as the major U.S. banks reported. Financials earnings have topped expectations by 38%, while others in the S&P 500 have surprised to the upside by 12%, according to data from Credit Suisse.

Earnings season continues on Tuesday with streaming giant Netflix after the bell. Wall Street analysts expected Netflix to remain a winner in the streaming space even as the pandemic recovery improves.

Other big reports from Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble and Travelers land before the market opens, with CSX and Interactive Brokers releasing results after the bell.

"The bond market will remain a focus this week after the 10-year bond yields inexplicable collapse last week in the face of amazingly strong economic data. The 10-year yield closing back above 1.6% today will be closely watched by both bond and stock traders this week to see if its next move is back above 1.7% or if it will test technical levels again below 1.5%," Paulsen added.