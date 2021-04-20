Here are the top public and private colleges with the most generous financial aid packages

The coronavirus crisis has put college affordability into focus like never before.

This year, because of the pandemic, the price of higher education is an even bigger consideration among students and parents. However, at the same time, the cost a four-year college or university has never been higher.

Tuition and fees, alone, reached $10,560 for in-state students at four-year public colleges in the 2020-21 academic year, and $37,650 for students at four-year private institutions, according to the College Board, which tracks trends in college pricing and student aid.

"This year, due to Covid, students are making changes in the way they think about their college applications," said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review's editor-in-chief. "They are much more sensitive around cost and staying closer to home."

To that end, The Princeton Review ranked colleges by how much financial aid is awarded and how satisfied students are with their packages. After nearly 20 years, the college admissions company also changed its criteria to include more in-state public schools. The report is based on data from its surveys of administrators at 650 colleges in 2019 and 2020, as well as students attending the schools.

"Never cross an expensive school off your list based on sticker price alone," Franek said. "Financial aid is available and can make many, many schools so affordable."