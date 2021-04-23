Major travel supplier pledges carbon neutrality by 2030

The Travel Corporation, which owns and operates 40 travel brands — including guided vacation companies, hotels and transportation providers — has announced a five-step Climate Action Plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 and continue existing efforts to achieve its corporate sustainability goals.

The plan, announced on Earth Day as President Joe Biden pledged to halve U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in the same timeframe, will see privately-held The Travel Corporation not only implement the five steps of its new plan but also launch a new online "impact hub" at Impact.TreadRight.org where consumers can track the effort's progress. In addition, the firm and its nonprofit, Treadright Foundation, will invest $100,000 in two "nature-based" carbon removal solutions, Project Vesta and GreenWave.

While Cypress, California-based The Travel Corporation first launched its sustainability strategy in 2014, a formal effort to address its carbon emissions began in 2019, said Chief Executive Brett Tollman.

"At the time, the U.S. had pulled out of the landmark Paris Agreement, and we felt we needed to chart our own course to reducing our emissions and take leadership within the industry," he said. "I applaud Joe Biden's re-entry to the Paris agreement.

"This will hopefully accelerate innovations in clean energy, electric vehicles, carbon capture and removal, and other areas where investments are greatly needed to support the transition to a low-carbon economy," Tollman added.

The new Climate Action Plan directly addresses the first two goals of The Travel Corporation's sustainability strategy, which focus on the company's carbon footprint: sourcing 50% of electricity used across the organization from renewables by 2025 and then becoming carbon-neutral by 2030. Climate change, or global warming, is thought by the vast majority of scientists to be tied to increases in emissions of carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.