Producer Ben Silverman: Covid closures won't kill theaters, as moviegoers like that communal experience

Producer and entertainment executive Ben Silverman told CNBC on Monday he changed his mind about the future of movie theaters as the coronavirus pandemic dragged on.

"I initially felt, in the beginning of this, that we would literally kill off the exhibition business and the traditional theatrical business," Silverman, a former NBC Entertainment and Universal Movie Studios co-chairman, said on "Closing Bell."

"But I'm watching people really want to go back into the real world. They want to be at concerts. They want to go to the movie theater. They want the communal experience," added Silverman, who served as executive producer of "The Office" when the show won an Emmy in 2006. He's now chairman and co-CEO of production company Propagate Content.

Indoor movie theaters suffered mightily during the Covid crisis as public-health restrictions limited their ability to operate at all. Then, as they opened back up, release delays meant there was a dearth of blockbuster films to attract people to the theaters. In October, Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger said his movie theater company was like a grocery store that has "no food to sell."

Earlier this month, in a positive sign for theaters, "Godzilla vs. Kong" set a pandemic record by topping $60 million at the domestic box office. The release of the film was received positively by some on Wall Street. One equity analyst upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment shortly after the film's release, citing "the industry's projected resurgence" as one potential tailwind for the stock.