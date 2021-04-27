Digital health start-up Kry triples valuation to $2 billion in new funding round

LONDON — Swedish online health start-up Kry said Tuesday that it's raised $300 million in a mega funding round, as investors look to capitalize on the pandemic-driven boom in telehealth services.

The investment, led by CPP Investments and Fidelity Investments, values the seven-year-old firm at $2 billion. That's almost three times the $700 million Kry was worth in a 2020 financing round.

Existing investors including Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, Index Ventures and Accel also backed Kry's latest round.

"This investment will help us empower patients to make active choices about their health in partnership with thousands of public and private healthcare professionals in Europe," Kry CEO and co-founder Johannes Schildt said in a statement.

"Working in partnership with healthcare systems, governments, and clinicians, we can deliver high quality healthcare, improve patient access, and create healthier societies," he added.

Kry is one of Europe's largest providers of online doctor appointments. The company operates under the name Livi in the U.K. and France. It also expanded to the U.S. last year with the launch of a free video consultation platform called Livi Connect.