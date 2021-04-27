FCC approves SpaceX change to its Starlink network, a win despite objections from Amazon and others

The Federal Communications Commission approved SpaceX's proposed modification of its Starlink satellite license on Tuesday, a win for Elon Musk's growing broadband network despite objections from competitors including Amazon, Viasat, and others.

"We conclude that grant of the SpaceX Third Modification Application will serve the public interest," the FCC wrote in the order. "Our action will allow SpaceX to implement safety-focused changes to the deployment of its satellite constellation to deliver broadband service throughout the United States, including to those who live in areas underserved or unserved by terrestrial systems."

SpaceX filed the modification request a year ago. The company requested that, after its first 1,584 satellites are in orbit, it change the next 2,814 satellites to an altitude of under 570 kilometers, from its previous plan of an altitude above 1,100 kilometers. The FCC's approval comes at a key moment for SpaceX, as the company has nearly 1,400 satellites in orbit and likely would have had to halt its rapid launch campaign if the FCC had not authorized the modification.

Starlink is the company's capital-intensive project to build an interconnected internet network with thousands of satellites, known in the space industry as a constellation, designed to deliver high-speed internet to consumers anywhere on the planet.