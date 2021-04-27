Gary Vaynerchuk: We need to completely revamp the education system for a misguided generation

April is Financial Literacy Month and two lessons are coming through clearly: Americans, especially children, benefit from early financial education, and the education system needs to radically transform the way it teaches students about money and finance. Business leaders who recently spoke with CNBC Invest in You say building wealth starts with better education. Serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk explains how society has misguided a generation of Americans on what it means to be successful. Mika Brzezinski makes the case as to why financial learning should be a bedrock of education, and Marc Morial encourages family members to let down their guard and talk about money with each other. The old adage, "knowledge is power" has never been more true. Financial literacy can be among the keys to success and economic freedom.

"We have a macro system that forces many of them (students) to go into debt for higher education," says Gary Vaynerchuk, Vayner X Chairman and CEO of VaynerMedia. The New York Times best-selling author believes that too many students from a young age are told there is only one route to financial success: do good in school, go to college and get a job. However, a vast majority of students need to take out high-interest loans in order to afford tuition. A recent survey conducted by The Harris Poll of 1,000 adults ages 33 to 40 found that respondents took out an average of $21,880 in student loans for their education. A Junior Achievement survey revealed that 46% of teens said a general lack of understanding of money, investing and the economy negatively impact their ability to be financially successful.