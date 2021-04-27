Top Democrat on House tax-writing panel to unveil sweeping benefits, credits for families

Boston, MA. - February 8: U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal speaks at a press conference at the State House on February 8, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Democrat in command of the House's key tax-writing committee will on Tuesday unveil a list of priorities aimed at providing sweeping new benefits to working parents and families.

Rep. Richard Neal, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee and gatekeeper of new tax legislation, will outline investments in what Democrats are calling "human capital."

Neal's big-ticket bill is called the Building an Economy for Families Act, a piece of legislation that would provide universal paid family and medical leave of up to 12 weeks and worth about two-thirds of a worker's wages.

The bill would also establish a new refundable payroll tax credit for wages paid by certain childcare providers, of up to $5,000 per year, and create new child care information network to give parents and guardians real-time information about available child care.

The bill would also seek to make permanent expansions to tax credits introduced in President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package, including that to the child tax credit, the earned income tax credit and the child and dependent care credit.

House Democrats have expressed particular support for locking in the expanded child tax credit passed under the American Rescue Plan.

That amped-up credit, which will start going to families in July, provides up to $3,600 per child for 2021 depending on the age of each child. Without additional legislation, the expanded credit is only set to last through the current year.