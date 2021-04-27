What investors should expect to hear from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday

Federal Reserve Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on "The Quarterly CARES Act Report to Congress" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2020. Susan Walsh | Reuters

This week's Federal Reserve meeting could be the last before the central bank sets the stage for how and when it will start to roll back the extraordinary easing policies it adopted to fight the pandemic. Fed officials are not expected to take any action as the meeting closes Wednesday. Nevertheless, they are expected to acknowledge signs of positive momentum in the economy when their statement is released at the end of their two-day meeting. The central bank has now been operating on high alert for 14 months, starting when officials quickly slashed their benchmark overnight lending rate to zero. The Fed also instituted a series of programs to keep markets liquid and credit flowing as the pandemic shut down the economy. The economy is storming back, bolstered by fiscal and economic policy, as well as the growing numbers of people vaccinated against Covid-19. First-quarter gross domestic product, which will be reported on Thursday, is expected to show the economy grew by 6.5%. Second-quarter growth could be closer to 10%. "We're not expecting changes in the statement or much change in Chair [Jerome] Powell's posture in the media," said Tony Crescenzi, Pimco executive vice president, market strategist and portfolio manager.

"We're not expecting the Fed to give any indication until summer as to what it might do with respect to its balance sheet," he said. "It may start dropping hints around that time." The Fed has taken unprecedented measures to stave off a worse economic crash and succeeded in keeping financial markets functioning. As a result, its balance sheet has ballooned to $7.9 trillion. The process of moving away from these policies is expected to be slow and deliberate. "They're running out of time," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. "The next time they meet they will need to acknowledge how strong the economy is ... They need to start tapering [asset purchases]....The economy is busting out all over. We're going to see lots of jobs, much lower unemployment. There's base effects on inflation, but that's going to be hard to ignore." Bond buying unwind Bond strategists have been focused on when the Fed would start to unwind the $120 billion a month minimum in asset purchases, often termed quantitative easing, or QE. At some point, central bank officials are expected to discuss their intentions to slow the purchases, and then begin the process of cutting back months later. Powell has said the central bank will slow the purchases when it sees "substantial further progress" in the economy. "The key focus will be on the description and characterization of 'substantial further progress,'" said Mark Cabana, head of U.S. short rates strategy at Bank of America. "We don't think we're going to get much clarity there. We think this is going to be a largely 'wait and see' type of Fed. They will sound more optimistic as they have, Powell in particular will." Cabana said the market is waiting for details on what the Fed would see as further substantial progress. He said Powell is likely to discuss the bond purchase program at the June meeting and continue to talk about it before moving to pare it back early next year. The Fed is buying at least $80 billion in Treasurys and $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities each month. "If Powell surprises and suggests we're seeing some signs of further progress and depending how confident he sounds, then rates could rise on the back of that and it could signal a potential withdrawal of accommodation, and we don't think were there yet," Cabana said. Cabana said the Fed will have a deliberate process for moving away from QE.