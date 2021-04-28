5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

1. Futures flat as earnings roll in ahead of Fed decision

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Source: NYSE

2. Alphabet profit gets a $4.75 billion boost from investments

Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google Eric Piermont | AFP | Getty Images

Shares of Alphabet jumped 5% in the premarket after the company late Tuesday reported its most profitable quarter ever, thanks in part to a booming IPO market and surging valuations for tech start-ups. In addition to its dominant position in search and a growing cloud business, Alphabet has become a force in venture capital in recent years. The company disclosed a net gain on equity investments of $4.75 billion — 22% of Alphabet's pre-tax income. On a per-share adjusted basis, solidly beat estimates on first-quarter earnings and revenue. If Google's YouTube continues growing the way it has the last several quarters, it could also match Netflix in revenues by year's end.

3. Microsoft books biggest revenue growth since 2018

CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella gives a lecture about dream, struggle and creation at Tsinghua University on September 25, 2014 in Beijing, China. Nadella visited China for the first time on Thursday. Visual China Group | Getty Images

Shares of Microsoft — up more than 10% in a month — were taking a breather in the premarket. The stock was down 2.5% despite the company reporting better than expected pre-share adjusted earnings and revenue for its fiscal third quarter. The software, hardware and cloud giant saw its biggest year over year revenue growth, 19%, since 2018, thanks in part to strong sales of personal computers due to coronavirus-driven shortages. The company's Azure public cloud, which competes with market leader Amazon Web Services, grew 50%, a faster clip than analysts had expected, according to a CNBC review of 14 equity research notes. Microsoft also said its LinkedIn Marketing Solutions has brought in more than $3 billion in revenue in the past 12 months.

4. Biden to address Congress, pitch more spending

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his $2 trillion infrastructure plan during an event to tout the plan at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, March 31, 2021. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

President Joe Biden, who is set to address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night, will pitch Congress on $1.8 trillion in new spending and tax credits aimed toward children, students and families, senior administration officials said. The massive new package comes less than a month after the White House put forward a sweeping proposal to spend more than $2 trillion over eight years on infrastructure and other projects. On the eve of his 100th day in office, Biden will also tell lawmakers about his administration's broader vision for the U.S. and his legislative priorities going forward.

5. Tesla is now sitting on $2.5 billion of bitcoin

Tesla, led by Elon Musk, confirmed that it purchased about $ 1.5 billion in bitcoin in January and expects to start accepting it as a payment in the future. Artur Widak | NurPhoto | Getty Images