Biden promises no new taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. Experts doubt he can keep that pledge

President Joe Biden speaks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

President Joe Biden will formally unveil his new tax plan during his first presidential address on Wednesday that includes a key campaign promise — no one making $400,000 or less should see increased taxes.

Some experts wonder whether his sweeping plan can keep to that pledge.

"I challenge you to find an economist who will say that is even possible," said William McBride, vice president for federal tax and economic policy at the Tax Foundation.

The reason, according to McBride, is that everyone in the economy is connected.

"If you raise tax on this taxpayer here, good luck in isolating that effect to just that taxpayer," McBride said. "It's not actually possible."

More from Personal Finance:

Workers could get 12 weeks of paid leave under Biden's plan

Selling assets to avoid a higher capital gains tax? You may trigger another tax

The Fed keeps rates near zero — here's how you can benefit

Biden's $400,000 income target has been a subject of hot debate as details of his tax plan emerge.

Some of the discussion has been on where that threshold would kick in. In March, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said it would be for families, which sparked speculation that individuals earning less than $400,000 could see higher levies as a result.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"For the most part, I think he can design something ... where the tax increases are, in fact, targeted to people making $400,000 or more," said Howard Gleckman, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

However, some people with incomes below $400,000 may inadvertently see some effects.