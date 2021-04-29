Amazon is raising eyebrows in Ireland with reports of a new e-commerce hub

An Amazon.com delivery driver carries boxes into a van outside of a distribution facility on February 2, 2021 in Hawthorne, California.

DUBLIN — Amazon has been firmly bedded down in Ireland for years but looks primed to expand its presence even further.

The e-commerce giant is reportedly opening its first fully fledged fulfilment center in Dublin to service the Irish market.

Ireland has been served from the U.K. for years but this allows Amazon to avoid Brexit-related headaches with shipping goods across the Irish Sea. It has also reportedly held talks with the operators of Shannon Airport in the west of the country about opening a distribution center there.

Amazon has yet to confirm the opening of the fulfilment center: "We do not comment on rumor and speculation," it told CNBC. But the reports, and the ever-growing presence of the company, has nonetheless raised eyebrows about what it will mean for workers in the country.

In March, the British and Irish trade union called Unite the Union launched a hotline for Amazon workers in the U.K. and Ireland to report any issues they were having in warehouses.

It comes amid a backdrop of unionization efforts in the U.S., most recently with a hotly contested vote in Alabama, which Amazon won.

"Unite's concerns would be the importation of the poor working conditions. Large employers in any sector have the ability to drive working conditions up or down in that particular sector," a spokesperson for Unite in Ireland told CNBC.

In response to the hotline, a spokesperson for Amazon said that it respects its employees' rights to join a union.

"The fact is, we already offer excellent pay, excellent benefits and excellent opportunities for career growth, all while working in a safe, modern work environment. The unions know this," the spokesperson said.