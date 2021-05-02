Audiences for award shows are in steep decline. This chart shows how far viewership has fallen

The Academy Awards are the biggest night for Hollywood, but fewer and fewer people outside that circle are tuning into the event.

Last Sunday, viewership for the annual Oscars telecast plunged to a new low, with 10.4 million people watching to find out which film took home the best picture prize, according to Nielsen data. That's a nearly 56% drop from the 23.6 million viewers that turned on their TVs for the program last year.

The Academy's third hostless show in a row scored a 2.12 rating among adults 18-49, a key demographic for advertisers, a 60% drop from 2020.

The drop in both metrics is not entirely surprising, as award shows, in general, have faced declining viewership in recent years. And few of the nominees were considered mainstream, given movie theaters have been largely shuttered for a year due to the pandemic.

The Emmy Awards, which aired in September, saw the lowest viewership of any such ceremony in the Television Academy's history. The show drew only 5.1 million total viewers, down 14% from last year's event, according to Nielsen.

The Grammys, too, saw staggering declines. This year's award ceremony drew 9.23 million viewers, a 51% drop from the 18.69 million who tuned into the program in 2020.

So, are people becoming bored with big award ceremonies or are they just watching them differently?

Some argue that the inundation of too many live award show ceremonies has saturated the market and made top-tier award shows like the Grammys, Emmys and Oscars less exciting to viewers.

The Golden Globes, the Video Music Awards (VMAs), Billboard Music Awards, Country Music Awards, BET Awards, People Choice Awards, Critics Choice awards and countless other ceremonies have all been televised in recent years. With such little curation, it wouldn't be surprising if viewers started to feel fatigued.