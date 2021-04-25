LIVE UPDATES
Oscars 2021: Live Updates and Winners from the 93rd Academy Awards
This is CNBC's live blog covering the 93rd annual Academy Awards. This blog will be updated throughout the evening as news breaks.
The path to the 2021 Academy Awards has been a strange one. After enduring date changes and delays as well as virtual film festivals and new eligibility rules, the Oscars are set to kick off on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Heading into the ceremony, there are a few clear front-runners in major categories like best picture and best director, but the race is still wide open in others, like best actress.
Regardless of who wins, the 2021 Oscar nomination slate is a historic one. It marks the first time an all-Black producing team has been nominated for best picture ("Judas and the Black Messiah"), the first time two actors of Asian decent were nominated for best actor (Steven Yeun and Riz Ahmed) and the first year that two women have been nominated for best director (Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell).
Netflix's "Mank" leads the pack with the most nominations with 10. The film also garnered the most Golden Globes nominations last month, but left that ceremony empty-handed. The streaming service has a total of 36 nominations, the most of any distributor this year.
Unlike previous years, there won't be an audience, although there will be an attempt to host a red carpet show and nominees will attend the event in person. The base of the show will be the Dolby Theatre, but Los Angeles' Union Station and the Art Deco-Mission Revival railway hub will also be featured.
Because of social distancing restrictions, the red carpet will also look very different this year. The Academy is holding an abbreviated form of the traditional entry with fewer reporters. Interviewers are being required to stand at least seven feet away from interviewees.
Here is the full list of Academy Award nominees for Sunday's ceremony.
How the Academy plans to pull off a socially distanced Oscar ceremony
For the last two decades, the Academy Awards have been held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. However, due to travel restrictions and a need for greater social distancing, this year's show will be spread across several locations.
Union Station will be used as one set piece for the show. Attendees will rotate in and out of the ceremony in order to limit the number of people gathered at one time since capacity dience capacity is capped at 170 people.
For nominees and presenters that were unable to travel to the U.S., the production has set up a separate hub in the U.K. and more than 20 satellite hookups around the world.
Best original song nominees will perform before the Oscar ceremony
This year's best original song nominees will perform ahead of the Academy Awards telecast.
The songs will be pretaped, performed in full and will air as part of "Oscars: Into the Spotlight," which starts an hour and half before the awards show.
Four of the performances were taped on the rooftop of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, while the fifth performance was taped in Iceland.
Here are the nominees for best original song:
- "Husavik (My Hometown)," "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"
- "Fight for You," "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- "Io Si (Seen)," "The Life Ahead"
- "Speak Now," "One Night in Miami"
- "Hear My Voice," "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
How to watch the 2021 Academy Awards without cable
The 93rd Academy Awards are set to kick off Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
For those that wish to tune into the annual awards show, but don't have cable, there are plenty of options.