Oscars 2021: Live Updates and Winners from the 93rd Academy Awards

The path to the 2021 Academy Awards has been a strange one. After enduring date changes and delays as well as virtual film festivals and new eligibility rules, the Oscars are set to kick off on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Heading into the ceremony, there are a few clear front-runners in major categories like best picture and best director, but the race is still wide open in others, like best actress.

Regardless of who wins, the 2021 Oscar nomination slate is a historic one. It marks the first time an all-Black producing team has been nominated for best picture ("Judas and the Black Messiah"), the first time two actors of Asian decent were nominated for best actor (Steven Yeun and Riz Ahmed) and the first year that two women have been nominated for best director (Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell).

Netflix's "Mank" leads the pack with the most nominations with 10. The film also garnered the most Golden Globes nominations last month, but left that ceremony empty-handed. The streaming service has a total of 36 nominations, the most of any distributor this year.

Unlike previous years, there won't be an audience, although there will be an attempt to host a red carpet show and nominees will attend the event in person. The base of the show will be the Dolby Theatre, but Los Angeles' Union Station and the Art Deco-Mission Revival railway hub will also be featured.

Because of social distancing restrictions, the red carpet will also look very different this year. The Academy is holding an abbreviated form of the traditional entry with fewer reporters. Interviewers are being required to stand at least seven feet away from interviewees.

