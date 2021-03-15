Netflix earns most Academy Award nominations in a year where diversity shines

The film is competing for best picture alongside "The Father," "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Minari," "Nomadland," "Promising Young Woman," "Sound of Metal" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

"Mank" leads the pack with the most nominations with 10. The film also garnered the most Golden Globes nominations last month, but left that ceremony empty-handed. Netflix , which distributed the film, has a total of 35 nominations, the most of any distributor this year.

History was made during the nominations for the 93rd annual Academy Awards on Monday.

The 2021 Oscars marks the first time an all-Black producing team has been nominated for the best picture award. Producers Shaka King, Ryan Coogler and Charles D. King were recognized for their work on "Judas and the Black Messiah."

Monday's announcement also marks the first time that two actors of Asian descent were nominated in the best actor category. Steven Yeun garnered a nod for his work in "Minari" and Riz Ahmed earned one for "Sound of Metal." Ahmed is also the first Muslim nominee in the category.

2021 also is the first year that two women have been nominated in the directing category. Chloe Zhao is nominated for her work on "Nomadland" and Emerald Fennell is nominated for "Promising Young Woman."

Viola Davis, who was nominated for best actress for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," is the most-nominated Black actress ever, with four nominations, and the only Black woman with two best actress nominations.

Hollywood power couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announced all of the award nominees in a two-part livestream that was broadcast across the Academy of Motion Picture Sciences' social media accounts and the organization's website.

The eligibility period for this year's nominations was unlike any other. The ongoing pandemic shuttered movie theaters around the world for much of last year, forcing the Academy to make some changes to its rules.

For this year only, the organization has permitted films that would have gone to cinemas to still be eligible if they debuted on streaming services.

Here are the nominees:

Best picture

"The Father"

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Mank"

"Minari"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Best actress

Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"

Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"

Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

Best actor

Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"

Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

Gary Oldman, "Mank"

Steven Yeun, "Minari"