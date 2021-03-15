Covid live updates: Connecticut and Mississippi plan to make all adults eligible for a vaccine

Many Americans have picked up and moved during the coronavirus pandemic, but how likely you were to have changed addresses depends a lot on your age, according to new research from Bankrate.com.

Gen Z – who range from ages 18 to 24 – were most likely to pick up stakes, with 32% on the move. That group was followed by millennials – ages 25 to 40 – at 26%.

Members of Gen X – ages 41 to 56 – and baby boomers – ages 57 to 75 – were least likely to relocate, with 10% and 5% having made moves, respectively.

The main reason people relocated was to be closer to friends and family, followed by more affordable living or relocating for a job.

Most who moved didn't stray far from cities. Three of the five most popular places to move from Manhattan are less than 15 miles away. Meanwhile, people who left other cities, such as Austin, Dallas, Houston or Orlando, mostly chose new home bases that are less than 30 miles away.

—Lorie Konish