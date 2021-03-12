Covid updates: U.S. tops 100 million vaccines administered; Michigan expanding eligibility to residents 16 and older

President Joe Biden's goal for Americans to safely gather in small groups for the Fourth of July is likely out of step with how people will actually behave as Covid vaccinations are rolled out, Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC.

"People are going to be out this summer and they're going to be out well before July," the former FDA commissioner said on "Squawk Box."

"[When] people feel the risk declining because they've been vaccinated, because they see infection levels going down in many parts of the country, they're going to be willing to take more risk because they sense that their vulnerability is declining. And you know what? They're right," Gottlieb said.

Biden laid out the goal in a Thursday primetime address to the nation.

"I think we should be giving public health advice that is in line with where people are," Gottlieb said.

—Kevin Stankiewicz

Disclosure: Scott Gottlieb is a CNBC contributor and is a member of the boards of Pfizer, genetic testing start-up Tempus, health-care tech company Aetion and biotech company Illumina. He also serves as co-chair of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings′ and Royal Caribbean's "Healthy Sail Panel."