Here’s how Tesla worked with and got paid by SpaceX and The Boring Company last year

NASA astronauts Doug Hurley (left) and Bob Behnken stand in front of the Tesla Model X that will carry them to the launchpad for the SpaceX Demo-2 launch.

Tesla revealed in a recent filing some of the ways that the company works with CEO Elon Musk's other businesses including SpaceX and The Boring Company.

The filing shows related party transactions that included SpaceX purchasing $2.6 million worth of Tesla vehicle components, and $1.5 million worth of Tesla Energy systems, components and services in 2020. The filing, published late Friday, notes that these prices include labor, and some of the parts and systems were modified.

Collaboration between Musk's companies is not new.

For example, SpaceX shares two board members with Tesla. Elon Musk sits on the board of both, as does his brother Kimbal Musk and Antonio Gracias.

SpaceX has also made it a tradition to drive astronauts to the launchpad in the company's version of an "astrovan," a NASA logo-emblazoned Tesla Model X, for crewed launches and other occasions. And Tesla shares some employees with SpaceX, including Charles Kuehmann, who serves as vice president of materials engineering for both companies.

The transactions between Musk's businesses have been relatively small so far. But Friday's filing suggests that SpaceX bought more tech and services from Tesla over time, even as the automaker battled chip shortages that have plagued the auto industry.

The company's Crew Dragon capsule "Resilience" returned to Earth on Sunday, splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico after a record-setting SpaceX-NASA mission to the International Space Station.

To fulfill its various missions, SpaceX bought $2.1 million worth of car parts, including labor and modifications for non-vehicle use, from Tesla in the first quarter of 2021 alone. That's more than triple the $600,000 SpaceX spent on Tesla car parts during the same period the prior year.

During Tesla's first-quarter earnings call on April 26, 2021, Musk touted a record quarter for his electric car company. He also bemoaned the complexity of vehicle production generally, and the ongoing chip shortage and supply chain constraints plaguing the industry and Tesla.

He said the effort it took for Tesla to achieve high volume electric vehicle production included overcoming "a logistics problem that makes World War II look trivial." The CEO added that the first quarter of 2021 had, "...Some of the most difficult supply chain challenges that we've ever experienced in the life of Tesla. Insane difficulties with the supply chains with parts, over the whole range of parts."

The Tesla filing on Friday didn't say exactly what SpaceX purchased or how it will use all of the systems and parts.