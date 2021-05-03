Major drugstore chains offer same-day Covid vaccines as eligibility increases and immunization pace slows

In this article WBA

A woman enters a CVS Covid-19 vaccine site in Monterey Park, California on April 27, 2021. Frederic J. Brown | AFP | Getty Images

Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid are offering same-day appointments for Covid-19 vaccines, as the companies try to keep up momentum as the pace of vaccinations per day slows. On Monday, Walgreens announced it will provide same-day appointments at stores beginning on Wednesday. The company is also activating mobile clinics in underserved neighborhoods of Chicago that allow people people to walk up and get a shot. The mobile clinics, which resemble a van or a trailer, will expand to other cities, too, said Rina Shah, group vice president of pharmacy operations at Walgreens. CVS began same-day appointments as of April 23, with customers able to schedule a vaccine in as little as an hour before, company spokesman Mike DeAngelis said. And Rite Aid said it's allowing walk-in vaccines on a limited basis. The three drugstore chains are emphasizing flexibility and convenience as they try to reach people who are busy, hesitant or challenged by other barriers, such as lack of transportation or internet. The U.S. is averaging 2.4 million reported vaccinations per day over the past week, as of Sunday, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, down from a peak of 3.4 million reported shots per day on April 13. That number has fallen off, even as all adults in every state are eligible.

In an interview, Shah said Walgreens has seen demand vary by region. In some parts of the country, she said appointment slots fill up quickly and in others, there are plenty of openings. With more doses ready to use and more people who qualify to be vaccinated, drugstores are better positioned to help, she said. Widespread vaccinations will get the U.S. closer to "herd immunity" — the point when Covid-19 can't spread easily or quickly because most of the population has immunity, Shah said. "As soon as we get to herd immunity, then we're in a much better place as a nation," she said. "Then, we can determine, 'Is a booster needed? Is it not? How do we get back to our normal lives and not be nervous or at risk of hospitalizations or deaths?'" Some medical experts and scientists have expressed doubts about when — or if — herd immunity is possible, but have encouraged vaccinations to try to reach that goal.