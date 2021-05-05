More than 1 million new $1,400 stimulus checks have been sent. Here's who got a payment

A new set of $1,400 stimulus checks has been sent, bringing the total number of payments issued to approximately 164 million, or about $386 billion.

More than 1.1 million payments were sent this time, representing more than $2 billion. About 600,000 of those payments were made using direct deposit, while the rest were sent via paper check.

The new payments mark the eighth batch sent since Congress approved the checks in March. Payments are for up to $1,400 per individual, as well as $1,400 per eligible dependent, so long as recipients fall under certain income thresholds and meet other requirements.

Much of the money sent in this round were prompted once the IRS processed tax returns.