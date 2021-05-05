States must refund unemployment benefits they clawed back in error, Labor Department says. It may take a year

Unemployment applications are seen as City of Hialeah employees hand them out to people in front of the John F. Kennedy Library on April 08, 2020 in Hialeah, Florida.

Workers asked to repay unemployment benefits issued during the Covid pandemic may be getting a refund.

However, it may take states up to a year to issue the money, according to a memo issued Wednesday by the U.S. Labor Department.

States tried clawing back benefits from hundreds of thousands of Americans since spring 2020.

Many had received money through a new federal program, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, created by the CARES Act to expand aid to a large pool of people typically ineligible for state benefits.

States rushed to issue benefits amid a flood of claims, only later realizing some had been paid in error — due to mistakes from both applicants and state labor bureaus.