More than 70% of Americans at least 65 years old now fully inoculated as U.S. Covid cases, vaccinations fall

A sign on the ground directs people to get their COVID-19 vaccine at UCI Health Family Health Center in Anaheim, CA on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

More than 70% of Americans aged 65 and older are fully vaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data published Wednesday.

CDC data shows an average of 2.1 million reported vaccinations per day over the past week, down from a peak of 3.4 million in mid-April.

At the same time, the rate of new infections fell further. About 46,600 new cases are being reported each day in the U.S., based on a seven-day average of Johns Hopkins University data, the lowest level since the fall.

U.S. share of the population vaccinated

About 45% of Americans have received at least one vaccine dose, and nearly one-third are fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.