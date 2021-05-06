National eviction ban remains in effect as government appeals ruling. Here's what renters need to know

Renters who are financially struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic got some scary news yesterday when a federal judge overturned the national eviction moratorium two months earlier than expected.

In a 20-page ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich, who was appointed to the court in 2017 by former President Donald Trump, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention didn't have the authority to stop landlords from evicting their tenants.

But within hours, the Department of Justice said it would appeal and sought a stay of the decision, meaning the ban would remain in effect throughout the court battle.

For now, the judge has granted a temporary stay, meaning renters can breathe a small sigh of relief.

"There is no question the moratorium is in effect in this moment," said Emily Benfer, a visiting law professor at Wake Forest University.

The CDC issued the national eviction ban in September, and it was originally slated to expire at the end of January, but President Joe Biden has extended it, first until April, and later through June.

It remains to be seen if the protection remains in effect for as long as the president intended. It will depend how the current court battle unfolds. And there's always the chance Biden extends the ban yet again.

In addition to the national ban, there are also some local eviction protections available and a large pot of money that tenants (and landlords) can apply for.

Here's what struggling renters should know.