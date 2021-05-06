Why married couples must wait for tax refunds on $10,200 of unemployment benefits

Married couples who file a joint tax return must wait longer than others to get a refund on their unemployment benefits.

The dynamic is largely due to the complexity of calculating their refund relative to other taxpayers, according to tax experts and IRS officials.

Unemployment benefits are typically taxed as income. But the American Rescue Plan waived federal tax on up to $10,200 of benefits, per person, collected in 2020.

More from Personal Finance:

States must refund jobless aid they clawed back in error: Labor Department

More than 1 million new $1,400 stimulus checks have been sent

Montana opts to end $300 unemployment boost. Other states may, too

Many workers eligible for the tax break had already filed their returns by the time President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion relief bill in mid-March.

The IRS is automatically sending tax refunds to such people (who essentially overpaid their taxes) starting in May.

The agency is issuing refunds in two phases and making payments into the summer. Married couples who filed jointly are generally going to be in the second phase, according to an IRS official.