Federal grand jury charges 4 former Minneapolis cops with violating George Floyd's civil rights

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by him and the other Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Kueng, Lane and Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin.

Video of the killing sparked protests nationwide, and led to widespread calls for reform of police departments.

Chauvin, an 18-year police department veteran, had held used his knees to hold Floyd down despite Floyd being both prone and handcuffed at the time Floyd was being detained on suspicion of having used a counterfeit bill in a purchase.

All three ex-officers, along with the fourth, Thomas Lane, are accused of letting Floyd die by willfully failing to aid him when they say Floyd "lying on the ground in clear need of medical care."

It also accuses two of Chauvin's fellow cops, Tou Tao and J. Alexander Kueng of "willfully" failing to intervene to stop Chauvin from using unreasonable force, a failure that also led to Floyd's death.

The federal indictment accuses Chauvin — who held his knee on or around Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes — of killing Floyd while violating his rights to be protected from use of unreasonable force by a police office.

A federal grand jury has indicted four former Minneapolis police officers for violating the civil rights of George Floyd, the Black man whose videotaped death last May during an arrest sparked nationwide protests and demands for reform of police departments.

The Star Tribune newspaper last week reported that on the heels of the state jury verdicts against Chauvin that federal prosecutors, who had spent months gathering evidence in the case, were preparing to ask a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Minnesota to indict Chauvin and the other three cops involved in arresting Floyd.

Chauvin is due to be sentenced in the state case in June. Earlier this week his lawyers filed an appeal seeking a new trial, arguing that pre-trial publicity in the case harmed Chauvin's right to fair trial. The appeal also says the trial judge erred in not granting a defense motion that sought to have Chauvin tried outside of Minneapolis.

The other three cops are due to go on trial on state charges in August.

All four of the former cops are charged in the federal indictment with deprivation of rights under color of law, alleging they "willfully deprived George Floyd of the right, secured and protected by the Constitution and laws of the United States, to be free from unreasonable seizure, which includes the right to be free from use of unreasonable force by a police officer."

One of the counts, which is aimed solely at Chauvin, says that cop held his left knee across Floyd's neck, and his right knee on Floyd's back and arm, and kept his knees on "Floyd's neck and body even after Floyd became unresponsive."

"This offense resulted in bodily injury to, and the death of, George Floyd," the indictment says.

Count two of the indictment says that Thao and Keung, "were aware" that Chauvin was using his knee to hold Floyd down by the neck, and that he continued to do so "even after Floyd became unresponsive."

"The defendants willfully failed to intervene to stop Defendant Chauvin's use of unreasonable force," the indictment says. "This offense resulted in bodily injury to, and the death of, George Floyd."

All four cops are jointly charged with violating Floyd's civil rights by acting with "deliberate indifference to his serious medical needs."

"Specifically, the defendants saw George Floyd lying on the ground in clear need of medical care, and willfully failed to aid Floyd, thereby acting with deliberate indifference to a substantial risk of harm to Floyd," the indictment says.

"This offense resulted in bodily injury to, and the death of, George Floyd."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.