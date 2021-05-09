Most Americans have just a few days left to file 2020 taxes. Here's what to know

bymuratdeniz | iStock | Getty Images

It's important to remember that a refund isn't free money, according to Rebecca Thompson, director of the Taxpayer Opportunity Network at Prosperity Now, a nonprofit. It's money that you've overpaid the U.S. government, basically an interest-free loan. You are entitled to get it back and should do so. While May 17 is the deadline for this year's taxes, it's also the date by which you must claim any refunds from 2017. Taxpayers have three years to claim refunds from the IRS. In April, the IRS said they still have $1.3 billion in unclaimed refunds from 2017. "If they don't [file] then that money is lost and it becomes a donation to the treasury," said Thompson. Claim those credits and more This year there are other reasons why submitting information to the IRS is important, even for those who don't traditionally file. For one, filing a return and claiming the recovery rebate credit is the only way to get any economic impact payment that you may be owed, or get a "topped up" amount if your circumstances changed – like if you had a baby in 2020 that was eligible for a stimulus check. The American Rescue Plan also made some tax changes. For the millions of Americans that lost work due to Covid, the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits is now exempt from federal taxes for those with income under $150,000. The exemption is $20,400 for a couple with the same income. Parents also need to file a 2020 tax return to make sure that the IRS has accurate information for them to claim the enhanced child tax credit, which is scheduled to begin monthly payments in July.

Penalties and Extensions If you fail to file, you could miss out on refund money and potentially accrue penalties and interest if you owe the IRS. "It is imperative for anybody who thinks they will owe to make sure that they get that tax return in or that they file an extension and it's accepted by the IRS and that they do that by the filing deadline," said Thompson. "If not, they will get hit with penalties for failing to file and failing to pay." Of course, even if you file an extension, you may still face penalties for not paying your taxes, she said. The deadline for payment is May 17 regardless if you file an extension or not. Still, filing an extension can be helpful to some, and the penalty for paying what you owe late is generally small. "There is no shame in filing an extension," said Koester. To get an extension, you must submit form 4868 to the IRS. You then have until Oct. 15 to file. Just get it done In some ways it has never been easier to file taxes due to several online programs that help people prepare and submit their returns. "You still have time to collect your documents and file before the deadline," said Lisa Greene-Lewis, a CPA and tax expert for TurboTax.