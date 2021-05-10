Chipotle to hike wages, debut referral bonuses in attempt to hire 20,000 workers

As the labor market heats up, Chipotle Mexican Grill announced Monday it's raising pay for restaurant workers, reaching an average of $15 an hour by the end of June.

The company has also introduced employee referral bonuses of $200 for crew members and $750 for apprentices or general managers, as it looks to recruit 20,000 new workers across the country to support its peak season and new restaurant openings.

The pay hike for new and existing restaurant workers, both hourly and salaried, will roll out over the next few weeks, with hourly crew wages starting in the range of $11 to $18 per hour. There are also opportunities to advance to a restaurateur position, which is the highest-ranking general manager, with average compensation of $100,000 a year, Chipotle said, in as little as 3½ years.

In an interview with CNBC, Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol said the current labor market is among the most challenging he's seen in his career in the restaurant industry. In this environment, the company hopes to convey the opportunities that exist for growth within the brand.

"We are sharing with people that it's not just a job right now, but it's actually a job that can lead to a meaningful career," Niccol said, as workers are being choosy with employment options and reassessing work post-pandemic.

"I'm glad that we're a company that's got the growth, and frankly the strength, to increase wages and start talking more about how the job leads to your future growth with our company," he said.

Feedback from hiring managers has pointed to a myriad of reasons for challenges in finding workers beyond stimulus money including uncertainty around school plans, child care and more, he said, adding that the company is confident it will be able to recruit the workers needed to support growth.

Chipotle is getting creative in its hiring initiatives. It is hosting a virtual career fair on Thursday on Discord, the social platform, that will include sessions with current employees. Other Chipotle benefits include mental health care and 401(k) plans and debt-free degrees for workers after 120 days from nonprofit, accredited universities in partnership with Guild Education.

"We challenge ourselves to be on the platforms and in the places where our customers are — as well as young people that I think would be really interested in the opportunity to work at Chipotle," Niccol said.