UK break-up or ‘noisy stalemate’? What the SNP election win means for Scottish independence

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has already set her sights on another referendum on independence from the U.K. after her Scottish National Party won a fourth term in power.

The SNP fell one seat short of an absolute majority, winning 64 of the 129 seats available in the Scottish Parliament, but were able to form a pro-independence coalition with the Scottish Greens, setting up a constitutional battle between Holyrood and the U.K. government in Westminster.

Sturgeon vowed to hold another vote within the first half of her new five-year Scottish parliamentary term. However, the key question is whether U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government will block this request, a move the Scottish nationalists would then likely challenge in the courts.

The last independence referendum in 2014 saw Scots vote 55% to 45% to stay in the union, but the U.K. has since left the EU despite Scotland voting 62% to remain. Johnson, a key figurehead of the Brexit vote, remains unpopular north of the border.

'Noisy stalemate'

Berenberg Senior Economist Kallum Pickering noted that with polling indicating that the once-consistent majority for Scotland to remain in the union has narrowed since Johnson took office, he may use his 80-seat majority in the U.K. Parliament to refuse a second Scottish referendum and avoid becoming the prime minister who oversaw the fall of a 300-year union.

The Scottish Parliament was established in its capital city of Edinburgh in 1999 after the Scottish electorate voted in favor of a devolved legislature, and exercises power over all areas of policymaking that are not "reserved" for the U.K. Parliament under the Scotland Act 1998. However, Westminster retains the power to amend the Scottish Parliament's terms of reference and to extend or reduce its jurisdiction.

"My hunch is that Boris Johnson, arch Brexiteer, a Brexit Conservative party, probably don't think they have a very good chance of winning in a second Scottish independence referendum, and hence what they'll probably do is refuse a referendum if it's asked and force a noisy stalemate, where really nothing will change, there'll be lots of noise and markets really should just look through it — it won't have any serious economic effects," Pickering told CNBC on Friday.