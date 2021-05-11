Unemployed Americans thought they'd receive benefits until September. Now that aid is in jeopardy

Justin Mackey, his wife, Cassie, and their three young children: Camdyn, 14, Connor, 7, and Charlie, 3.

What's more, because the federal programs expanded the pool of workers who are eligible for unemployment benefits, many self-employed, gig workers and freelancers will be entirely cut off from aid come July. Mackey is one such worker. His unemployment benefits have allowed him to keep his locksmith business, Jonesboro Lock & Key, running. He's owned it for more than a decade. But if that aid ends early, he might have to grab a job and abandon the shop. He said the wages on offer in his area were often unsustainable. "I couldn't afford to work in a fast-food place," Mackey said. "I was making that money in high school." (The minimum wage in Arkansas is $11.)

Before the public health crisis, he earned around $2,000 a week. He and his family lived comfortably. And Mackey's business is just starting to improve, he said, with more people calling of late. "One of the reasons this pandemic unemployment is important for now is because it's helping people with small businesses like myself try and build back," he said. The movement to end the federal unemployment programs took off after the April job's report showed that the U.S. economy added 266,000 jobs, compared to the 1 million expected. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is among the voices calling on states to end the $300 federal boost, saying that "paying people not to work is dampening what should be a stronger jobs market." The lobbying group also estimates that 1 in 4 jobless individuals are earning more with unemployment than they were when working.

Yet cutting the aid will only make it harder for people to get back on their feet, said Megan Dishong, an attorney at Montana Legal Services Association. Instead of looking for jobs, people will be worried about getting evicted and forced to spend their time applying for additional government assistance such as food stamps and rental aid, she said. "People are in such a bind," she said. "Ending the $300 benefit is only going to tie the knot tighter." If the goal is to get people back to work, she said, the focus needs to be on increasing wages and access to child care. (Among President Joe Biden's proposals is a plan to make child care affordable or free for many families.) "Until you have a safe, affordable place to send your kid, you just can't go to work," Dishong said.

Meanwhile, some of the barriers to returning to work are unique to the pandemic, she said. Some of her clients, for example, are dealing with the long-term symptoms of Covid. "They want to go back to work, but they're still suffering," she said. As the number of states announcing an early end to unemployment benefits grows, Julianne O'Brien fears Florida will be next. She was laid off at the start of the pandemic from her job as an estimator for a manufacturing company and was recently diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. Without the federal aid, she would be left with just $275 a week. She lives around 40 minutes north of Palm Beach with her two children.

Julianne O'Brien Source: Julianne O'Brien