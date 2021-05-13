An employee chatbot is helping workers with relatives in India's Covid surge

In this article G

A family member of Covid-19 infected patient seen carrying an empty oxygen cylinder outside a shop to get it refilled, amidst the rising number of the coronavirus cases. Manish Rajput | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

In early May, as the Covid-19 pandemic tore through India, employees of Genpact, the global professional services firm, wanted to know how they could help. Genpact has thousands of employees in India, many of whom have friends and relatives working for the company in the U.S. But it took data from Genpact's AI-powered chatbot named Amber to help the company understand precisely what kind of help employees were looking to offer. "They wanted to make sure they were contributing to a fund to directly help their colleagues there," explains Genpact chief digital officer and CNBC Technology Executive Council Member Sanjay Srivastava. "Amber made that clear to us." In addition, the chatbot discerned that while employees were worried about their colleagues, family and friends becoming infected with the virus, they were more concerned with finding the right resources — available hospital beds, doctors, and other aid — should something happen. "That's actionable information we were able to pull together, put in an internal database, and make available to employees," he said. "That was another piece of intelligence that came through Amber." The ability to capture employee sentiment has never been more important. Workers are dispersed, making it harder to know what's on their minds, how they're feeling, and what problems are brewing that could cause difficulties down the road. Genpact has been helping scores of companies with their own digital transformations, but several years ago, the New York-based company decided to amplify its own digital efforts with a series of intelligent tools, including Amber.

A chatbot that asks questions

The original intent was to use Amber to map the journey of an employee through the organization, beginning with their onboarding, says Srivastava. But when the pandemic hit and employees were sent home, AI-powered technologies became crucial tools in helping to ensure employee health and safety, and help build and retain a sense of culture, he says. Amber is a chatbot that "asks" employees questions to capture their sentiments in real time. Most other chatbots are only able to reply or "answer" questions posed by someone. Among the most important features of the chatbot is that it is interactive, with a continuity of conversation that can't be replicated in an employee survey.

"As time has gone on, the AI is trained to handle the nuances of these conversations in a way that a survey will not get to." Sanjay Srivastava, chief digital officer, Genpact