Government offers discounts for high-speed internet. Here's who's eligible and how to sign up

How to qualify

Households that qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Medicaid, Lifeline, Pell Grants or free and reduced school lunches may apply. Those with a "substantial loss of income" from a job loss or reduced hours since Feb. 29, 2020, may also qualify. There is an income limit, however. Single applicants may qualify with 2020 income at or below $99,000, and the cut-off for married couples is $198,000.

How to apply

Eligible households have three ways to apply for the program. They may contact one of 825 broadband providers directly and apply through their preferred company. Another choice is to apply online and select the sign-up option that matches their eligibility type. Households may also call for a mail-in application. However, they may need to provide additional documents to verify eligibility.

Those with a past due internet bill or balance in collections may still be eligible, according to the program's FAQ page. Once approved, eligible households will receive an internet discount every month while funding lasts. Families may also apply the subsidy to monthly charges for rented equipment, such as routers or modems. When the program expires, households must opt-in or request to keep using the services, covering the full cost of monthly internet on their own.

The 'digital divide'

The pandemic has highlighted the "digital divide" — the millions without affordable internet access — in the U.S. as many shifted to virtual work and homeschooling.



Although 93% of American adults use the internet, only 75% have broadband access at home, according to a Pew Research report. The gap is more prominent among households of color, however. Only 71% of Black households have internet access at home, and the percentage drops to 65% for Hispanic families.