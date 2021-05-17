Brits are now allowed to take vacations abroad — but the tourism industry is calling for more

In this article RY4C-IE

Beach in Lagos, Portugal. CARLOS COSTA | AFP | Getty Images

LONDON — British tourists are now able to fly abroad as Covid restrictions are eased, but only to a limited number of destinations — something that the tourism industry wants to change. People in England and Scotland can fly to a list of 12 countries on the so-called green list from Monday without having to quarantine upon their return. This represents a massive change as vacations abroad have been illegal for months. The advice for people in Wales is only to travel for essential reasons, though taking trips is also no longer prohibited by law. The changes in policy were welcomed by the tourism industry, which is keen to open for business after a challenging time during the pandemic. Nonetheless, the sector is hoping that the government will lift compulsory quarantines for more destinations. "It is a cautious return to international travel. We would have liked to have seen more countries added to the green list," Stewart Wingate, the CEO of Gatwick Airport told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick on Monday. The green list represents the group of nations that tourists can visit without compulsory quarantine upon their return. For now, the list includes countries such as Portugal, Israel, Singapore, Iceland and Gibraltar, and it will be reviewed every three weeks.

We look forward to Spain, Italy and Greece being added to the U.K. green list in the next couple of weeks . Michael O'Leary Ryanair CEO

Tourists arriving from one of these destinations will have to provide a passenger locator form, take a Covid test prior to boarding their return flight, and also book and pay for another Covid test for the second day after their arrival. However, visits to nations on the so-called amber list require self-isolation for a period of 10 days, and trips to countries on the red list require a 10-day quarantine in a hotel. Sunny European destinations, often chosen as holiday spots by British tourists, such as France, Spain, Italy and Greece are currently on the amber list.