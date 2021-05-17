Tech firm Genius Sports wins data partnership with NBA's Basketball Africa League

Sports tech company Genius Sports is partnering with the National Basketball Association's league in Africa, which will see the firm provide official real-time stats and incorporate new technology.

The agreement, announced Monday, could be the first step in introducing a wave of new sports data and gaming features for media and betting companies.

U.K.-based Genius works with media companies for broadcast enhancements and provides data to sports betting firms to set wager lines. The partnership with Basketball Africa League doesn't extend to sports betting, but Genius wants to use the agreement to roll out new artificial intelligence-driven technology, including augmented reality features.

Financial terms of the deal were not provided.

"Through this partnership, Genius Sports will provide the BAL with its FIBA LiveStats data collection tool, which will be used to capture advanced play-by-play statistics from courtside at every BAL game including shot, foul and turnover locations to highlight the league's top performers and provide crucial updates for fans to follow the live-action," the company said.