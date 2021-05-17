Some states' coffers are flush with extra cash. Here's how they're spending it

Depending on where you live, cash or other financial aid from your state could be coming your way.

As the U.S. economy continues recovering from the pandemic, some states are using (or plan to use) extra money in their budgets to either send out stimulus-type payments, provide tax cuts or otherwise give relief to their residents. This is in sharp contrast to a year ago, when shutdowns caused state leaders to fear the worst.

"It's looking like most states are flush with cash and have a lot more than they anticipated," said Katherine Loughead, a senior policy analyst for the Tax Foundation. "They thought they'd have a deficit."

Despite revenue dropping precipitously at the start of the pandemic more than a year ago, most states have seen their tax inflows rise enough to erase those early drops, according to a report from the Pew Charitable Trusts. As of February, 29 states had pulled in as much revenue — if not more — in the previous 12 months as they did in the year leading up to the pandemic.

States that are more reliant on tourism, like Hawaii or Nevada, or those that are natural-resources-dependent, such as Texas, Alaska and Hawaii, have taken more of a hit during the pandemic and their revenues are still down, said Michael Leachman, vice president for state fiscal policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

"There's a lot of variation across the country," Leachman said.