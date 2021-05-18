5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Dow futures pop on Walmart, Home Depot strength

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Source: NYSE

2. Three big retailers beat Q1 earnings expectations

Shoppers are seen wearing masks while shopping at a Walmart store in Bradford, Pennsylvania, July 20, 2020. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Walmart's first-quarter earnings surged past estimates Tuesday on strong grocery sales and e-commerce growth. The retailer said more shoppers headed to its stores and website to spend stimulus checks and to get ready to socialize again as Covid cases decline and vaccination rates rise. Per-share profit was $1.69. Revenue grew by nearly 3% to $138.31 billion. Walmart raised its outlook for the year.

A customer wearing a protective mask loads lumber onto a cart at a Home Depot store in Pleasanton, California, on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Home Depot on Tuesday morning beat first-quarter earnings and revenue expectations as consumers' splurging on their homes lingered more than a year into the coronavirus pandemic. Net sales rose nearly 33% to than expected $37.5 billion. Per-share profit was $3.86. Home Depot has not released an outlook for fiscal 2021.

A man shops for clothes in Macy's department store in Herald Square, New York. Trevor Collens | AFP | Getty Images

Shares of Macy's jumped roughly 6% in Tuesday's premarket, shortly after the department store chain reported a surprise first-quarter profit, as stimulus checks and the ongoing Covid vaccine rollout gave consumers more money and greater confidence to head back to the mall and refresh their wardrobes. Better than expected Q1 revenue soared 56% to $4.71 billion. Macy's also hiked its financial outlook for the full year.

3. Amazon reportedly in talks to buy MGM Studios for up to $9 billion

Daniel Craig stars as James Bond in "No Time To Die." Source: MGM

Amazon, looking to beef up its video library, is in talks to buy the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, in a deal worth as much as $9 billion, according to multiple media reports. MGM's movie and TV treasure trove includes the "James Bond" and "Rocky" franchises as well as "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Fargo." These talks, first reported by The Information, surfaced a day after AT&T agreed to merge its WarnerMedia movie and television unit with Discovery.

4. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway builds new Aon stake, boosts Kroger

Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting in Los Angeles, California. May 1, 2021. Gerard Miller | CNBC

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway made a number of changes to its stock portfolio last quarter, including adding a new bet on British insurance company Aon and increasing its stake in supermarket owner Kroger, a new regulatory filing showed. Berkshire also added to its relatively new Verizon position and cut its stake in Chevron, another new bet. Apple remained the single largest holding in Berkshire's stock portfolio.

5. Michael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ reveals a bet against Tesla

Michael Burry attends the "The Big Short" New York premiere at Ziegfeld Theater on November 23, 2015 in New York City. Jim Spellman | WireImage | Getty Images