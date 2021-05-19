Tesla, Coinbase lead drop in crypto-related stocks as bitcoin plunges

SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he visits the construction site of Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021.

Cryptocurrency related stocks led by Tesla and Coinbase dropped on Wednesday as bitcoin plunged the equivalent of a bear market in just a single day.

Bitcoin, the world's largest digital token, was down 20% in 24 hours at one point early Wednesday, according to Coinbase. It's down more than 30% in a week. (Any drop greater than 20% in an asset or security is considered a bear market.)

The price fell below $40,000 for the first time in 14 weeks and dropped below $37,000 at one point early Wednesday.

The move comes after China on Tuesday barred financial institutions from conducting crypto-related transactions. Separately, a JPMorgan report showed large institutional investors were dumping bitcoin in favor of gold.

The pullback this month in bitcoin intensified a week ago after Tesla CEO Elon Musk appeared to change his tune a bit on crypto by saying the company would stop accepting bitcoin for payment because of environmental concerns surrounding crypto-mining.

"You had a confluence of events...where you started breaking down the positivity in the price action, and now we've got a liquidation event," Galaxy Digital CEO and Chairman Mike Novogratz told CNBC's "Squawk Box." "It's not going to bounce right back. It'll consolidate for a while."