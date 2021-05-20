Blinken and Russia's Lavrov tread carefully in first face-to-face meeting under Biden administration

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gesture as they arrive for a meeting at the Harpa Concert Hall, on the sidelines of the Arctic Council Ministerial summit, in Reykjavik, Iceland, May 19, 2021.

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov emphasized areas where Washington and Moscow could work together, despite their stark differences, in a cautious first first face-to-face meeting since President Joe Biden took office.

The meeting Wednesday evening, which came on the heels of the Arctic Council ministerial talks in Iceland, lasted approximately 90 minutes and was described by a senior State Department official as a "businesslike, productive discussion."

Blinken thanked Lavrov for taking the meeting and emphasized areas in which the two countries could cooperate.

"There are many areas where our interests intersect and overlap, and we believe that we can work together and, indeed, build on those interests," Blinken said, listing the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change. Lavrov echoed Blinken's remarks in finding common efforts in curbing the nuclear programs in Iran and North Korea.

On the heels of the meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a call that the talks were "constructive" but added that "a lot of problems have accumulated" between Washington and Moscow.

Peskov said that the Kremlin has not yet decided on a potential summit later this year between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden proposed a summit, which would take place outside of the U.S. and Russia, during a call with Putin in April.

The discussion between Blinken and Lavrov, the highest-level in-person talks between Washington and Moscow under the Biden administration, comes as the U.S. pushes back against Russia on a number of fronts.