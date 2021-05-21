Jeffrey Epstein jail guards get deferred prosecution deal in suicide case

U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters July 10, 2019.

Two Manhattan federal jail guard officers accused of failing to keep watch over inmate Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself in 2019 have reached an agreement with prosecutors that will result in the dismissal of criminal charges they currently face if they comply with certain conditions.

As part of a deferred prosecution agreement revealed late Friday afternoon, the guards, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, will be kept under pre-trial supervision for six months.

And they must perform 100 hours of community service — "preferably in an area related to the criminal justice system," prosecutors said in a court filing.

The defendants will also "cooperate with a pending Department of Justice Office of Inspector General review" of the circumstances of Epstein's death "by providing truthful information related to their employment by the Bureau of Prisons," the court filing said.

If they abide by the deal's terms, prosecutors will drop their pending criminal case against the guards, which is being handled in Manhattan federal court.

As part of the deal, Noel and Thomas, admitted that they "willfully and knowingly" filled out documents falsely claiming that they had checked on Epstein's cell on schedule the night he died, prosecutors told Judge Analisa Torres in their filing.

The filing said, "After a thorough investigation, and based on the facts of this case and the personal circumstances of the defendants, the Government has determined that the interests of justice will best be served by deferring prosecution in this District."

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, which is prosecuting the case, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.