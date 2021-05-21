Overseas investors are snapping up mainland Chinese bonds

In 2017, UBS became the first international wealth manager to establish a presence in the Qianhai free trade zone, aimed at boosting financial cooperation between Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

BEIJING — Foreign investors and financial institutions are still keen to invest in China despite geopolitical tensions — and a lot more overseas money could be coming into the country, according analysts.

Differences in monetary policy and stages of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic have contributed to persistently higher Chinese government bond yields compared with those in the U.S. and Europe.

While economists note "unbalanced" recovery from the pandemic, China's relatively faster growth — and population of 1.4 billion people — has more investors looking for opportunities.

Interest in mainland Chinese bonds has picked up, especially from foreign institutional investors, according to Jason Pang, portfolio manager of the JPMorgan China Bond Opportunities Fund. Launched last year, the fund had $124 million in client assets under management as of the end of April.

"The message hasn't changed. The only change is the interest has changed sharply in the first quarter," he said. Pang expects the foreign share of China's bond market to reach 15% in the next three to five years.

If that forecast is correct, far more overseas money is set to enter China.

The foreign share of mainland China's bond market — the second largest in the world after the U.S. — reached 3.44% in April, up from 3.2% in December, according to Natixis. The firm found that foreign investors bought a net 58 billion ($9 billion) of mainland Chinese bonds in April, more than reversing net sales of 9 billion yuan in March.

Looking ahead, Citi expects $300 billion to enter the bond market as a result of FTSE Russell officially adding China to its World Government Bond Index in October.