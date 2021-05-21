SocGen says bitcoin's place in a portfolio 'remains highly contested,' gold is a better stabilizer

Bitcoin on a mound of gold. bodnarchuk | iStock Editorial | Getty Images

Gold: The better portfolio stabilizer

The analysts also questioned the comparisons often made between gold and bitcoin due to the gap in volatility as well as magnitude of their price movements. Some investors have argued that the cryptocurrency is a potential competitor to gold as a store of value. Since the start of the year, spot gold has fallen about 1.2%. In a similar period, bitcoin is still up around 38% despite its recent drop.

The only potential reward to investors in Bitcoin and gold is from their positive price movement, which is essentially the only thing they have in common, apart from their ability to trigger rush buying. Alain Bokobza and Arthur Van Slooten Societe Generale